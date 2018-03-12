Lactolis recalls more baby milk batches over Salmonella contamination

By

Dairy group Lactalis has issued a second recall of its infant formulas sold in France and more than 47 other countries after the discovery of the source of contamination of products at its north-west France plant by the Salmonella Agona strain, which is known to have infected at least 16 infants. 

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

French dairy giant Lactalis announced a further recall of baby food products after establishing a source of contamination at a French factory which has been linked to cases of salmonella bacteria, reports Independent.ie.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today