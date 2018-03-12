Lactolis recalls more baby milk batches over Salmonella contamination

You are a subscriber
Login
If you are not already a subscriber,
subscribe here
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account
Dairy group Lactalis has issued a second recall of its infant formulas sold in France and more than 47 other countries after the discovery of the source of contamination of products at its north-west France plant by the Salmonella Agona strain, which is known to have infected at least 16 infants.
Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account