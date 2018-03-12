Alleged mastermind of spectacular 1976 Nice bank heist stands trial

Jacques Cassandri, 74, used a pseudonym in a book published in 2010 in which he declared himself to be the organiser of an elaborate robbery in the Rivierra city 42 years ago when a gang tunnelled their way into a bank's vault of safeboxes and escaped by boats through sewers to the open sea with loot worth almost 30 million euros. 

The suspected mastermind of France’s “heist of the century” has gone on trial more than 40 years after robbers tunnelled through sewers to snatch the equivalent of 29 million euros from a bank vault, reports The Guardian.

