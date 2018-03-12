Organ Donation and French Law Mar 5, 2018 By Writing in France Soir, Parisian barrister Thierry Vallat explains the current state of play regarding France's "opt out" organ donation law.

Bioethics in France: Introduction Feb 13, 2018 By In this blog about bioethics in France, a group of Lille University master's students present a range of reports from the French media concerning the debates surrounding the ongoing national consultation process on the subject. Their English versions of the articles, complete with glossaries and notes, provide an insight into how the French press is treating a variety of controversial topics.

Mediapart invites you to celebrate its tenth anniversary on March 16th and 17th Feb 3, 2018 By By Edwy Plenel There will be debates, films, shows, a chance to meet people, exhibitions, a thousand surprises and a public dance open to all; Mediapart's entire team invite you to come and celebrate our tenth anniversary over two days, March 16th and 17th, at the Centquatre arts and cultural centre in Paris. By Mediapart's publishing editor Edwy Plenel.

Edition ProPublica When US Red Cross helped an exec join Save the Children despite sexual harassment claims Jan 31, 2018 By A senior official with the Red Cross in America harassed a subordinate and was accused of raping another, yet the charity’s now-general counsel praised him on his way to a new for his “leadership” and “dedication”, recounts US investigative site ProPublica in a report illustrating the unsettling way many employers dealt with such allegations against ranking male executives.

French thyroid patients face Kafkaesque pill shortage after drug scandal Jan 16, 2018 By If you have a thyroid problem, better not to live in France. Last year angry patients hauled the French health authorities over the coals after enduring months of sickness from a new version of their sole treatment. So the government promised a choice of drugs. Yet three months later, those drugs are very hard to find. Not fun if your health depends on taking the right pill every day.

Solidarity with the children of the Rif Jan 11, 2018 By Call for solidarity with the children of the Rif after the abuses they suffered at the hands of the Moroccan police. Roughly a hundred children were victim of arrests, threats, insults and beatings because of their participation in peaceful marches asking for the release of the political prisoners of the Rif.

Zentropa, Lars Von Trier and sexual harassment Dec 5, 2017 By Producer of the investigative work on wartime sexual violence 'Zero Impunity', I was the guest of the production company Zentropa created by Lars Van Trier and Peter Aalbaek Jensen. I witnessed a corporate culture glorifying sexual harassment and the denial of free speech for the victims. I called out those responsible for this and shared my indignation with them. I and ten other producers have decided to write an account in support of the victims of harassment at Zentropa but also victims across the entire cinema industry.

Edition ProPublica For some victims, reporting rape is met with doubt, abuse, and even prosecution Dec 3, 2017 By False reporting of rape is a crime, one that some police would like to make a priority, but history shows the police can’t always tell the truth from a lie, finds US investigative site ProPublica in this report on the ordeal of some victims and the campaigns to change the approach of police.

How journalists in the Virgin Islands covered the disaster happening to them Nov 12, 2017 By Hurricanes Irma and Maria slammed the Virgin Islands within days of each other, leaving almost everyone without power, internet or phones. Still, The Virgin Islands Daily News pressed on. ProPublica's Jessica Huseman reports.

Catalonia: upholding the rule of law in the EU Nov 3, 2017 By More than 185 academics, politicians, intellectuals and members of the European Parliament have signed an open letter to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk expressing concern about the manner in which the Spanish government has behaved in relation to Catalonia and the EU's reaction to it.

The ins and outs of Facebook’s new political ad transparency initiative Oct 1, 2017 By The changes follow the launch of a crowdsourcing effort earlier this month by US news and investigative website ProPublica to collect political advertising from Facebook. ProPublica's Julia Angwin reports.

Edition ProPublica How the truth can be damaged in a hurricane, too Sep 12, 2017 By The recent devastating monster storms that were Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma also whipped up a number of falsehoods. US news and investigative website ProPublica talked with Jane Lytvynenko, a reporter with weathered experience of trying to hold on to the facts.

Journalism, its economics and its freedom Aug 24, 2017 By By Edwy Plenel In the spring of this year Mediapart was the subject of a case study by one of the departments at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. This is the background to an unexpected tribute which comes at a time when the model of 'free' news publishing is more than ever shown to be a dead end for the independence of journalism.

We demand the release of Loup Bureau Aug 21, 2017 By By La SDJ De Mediapart French journalist Loup Bureau was arrested on the Turkey-Iraq border on July 26th and then arbitrarily detained and placed under investigation for “participating in a terrorist group”. In this joint statement by the Société des Journalistes (journalist ethics watchdog committees) from 13 French media organizations, including Mediapart, we demand his immediate release.

The dangerous pollutants released in burning of military munitions Aug 6, 2017 By The first results in a US-wide effort to better measure the levels of contaminants released through the burning of munitions and their waste show elevated levels of lead, arsenic and other toxins. Abrahm Lustgarten of US investigative website ProPublica reports.

‘How can you work ... for a President that undermines your work?’ Jul 30, 2017 By Internal talking points from Donald Trump’s spy chief reveal tensions between Trump and the intelligence community, reports US investigative website ProPublica.

FCP 2017 - Promoting Palestinian cinema, connecting the artists and the audience Jul 7, 2017 By Since its inception, three years ago, Festival Ciné-Palestine (FCP) has lived up to its ambition of being a hub for promoting and disseminating Palestinian cinema in its richness and diversity. Breaking down barriers, FCP has turned itself into a true rallying point for an increasing number of artists, allowing Palestinian artists from all around the world to meet in Paris.FCP2017

Exception Taken Jul 7, 2017 By Jonathan Buchsbaum has published "Exception Taken: How France Has Defied Hollywood's New World Order", a book on the French cultural exception which shows that one can resist the steam-roller of the American industry. It is particularly timely when the Trans Atlantic Free Trade Pact is still a threat.

Victims in thousands of potential hate crimes never notify police Jul 4, 2017 By A new federal survey on hate crimes in the United States offers cause for both alarm and confusion, reports US investigative website ProPublica.

Edition ProPublica Did Trump get a big tax refund after 2005? Jun 19, 2017 By Donald Trump’s supporters crowed when leaked pages of his 2005 return showed he paid a hefty amount of taxes. But the returns for the following years, which remain secret, likely include some hefty refunds of that payment, reports US website ProPublica in this investigation co-published with The Washington Post.

Infamy at Sea: Israel’s Attack on the USS Liberty 50 Years Later Jun 3, 2017 By In early June of 1967, at the onset of the Six Day War, the Pentagon sent the USS Liberty from Spain into international waters off the coast of Gaza to monitor the progress of Israel’s attack on the Arab states. The Liberty was a lightly armed surveillance ship.

Edition ProPublica US prosecutors in race to keep notorious 'Angel of Death' behind bars May 30, 2017 By Texas is scheduled to release Genene Jones, a former nurse and suspected serial killer of children, early next year. Now, prosecutors in San Antonio have moved to prevent her release, bringing a new murder charge against Jones in connection with the death of a child 35 years ago. US investigative website ProPublica reports on the chilling and disturbing tale of the woman dubbed 'the Angel of Death'.

Edition ProPublica How a major US internet company helps serve up hate on the web May 8, 2017 By Cloudflare, a prominent San Francisco outfit, provides services to neo-Nazi sites like The Daily Stormer, including giving them personal information on people who complain about their content, reveals US investigative website ProPublica.

Let's Rise Up For Our Rights! Apr 19, 2017 By By HRW AIF Amnesty International France and Human Rights Watch have launched a call for the defence and protection of human rights and freedoms which are currently under attack in France, but also around the world, from political propositions based on fear, intolerance, and stigmatization.

Resistance in French Guiana - population fed up with exploitation and neocolonialism Mar 28, 2017 By Photo Christel Bonard. My name is Lya and I’m a 21 year-old student from French Guiana (currently living in Toulouse, France). You’re probably not aware of the current situation in French Guiana and you might not care at all but whatever. It needs to be said.

Mediapart celebrates its ninth year: the story in figures Mar 12, 2017 By By Edwy Plenel Mediapart was launched on March 16th 2008, and on the occasion of each yearly anniversary it makes public all the details of its finances, in the form of a press conference and a presentation to its readers. In 2016, the total number of subscribers to your online journal exceeded 130,000, when its turnover rose by almost 10% and net earnings represented more than 16% of turnover, while the number of permanent staff climbed to 74.

Viktor Orban is militarizing the youth in Hungary Mar 9, 2017 By By gabihorn A new group of so called "border-hunters" have taken their oaths this week. Meanwhile several articles in the international media have recently dealt with a complaint confirmed by several human rights organisations about the Hungarian border-guards and police resorting to violence when dealing with refugees at the border.

Talking About Depression Feb 20, 2017 By By Roslyn Henry Being free to talk about mental health. I’ve hummed and hawed about making this post but finally I made the decision to write it.

Away with the Manger? Why Secular France Permits Nativity Scenes on Public Property Feb 6, 2017 By Writing in Le Monde just before Christmas, French constitutional law expert, Didier Maus, explained the controversial ruling of the country’s top administrative court permitting the installation of Christian nativity scenes on the premises of ‘secular’ public institutions.

French Secularism: an introduction Feb 6, 2017 By In this blog on the theme of French secularism, or laïcité, a group of Lille University masters students present a range of reports from the French media about issues related to the Republic's separation of religion from the state. Their English versions of the articles, complete with glossaries and notes, provide an insight into how the French press is treating this controversial subject.

Putin in Budapest: Unhappy crowds whistled as the Russian president drove past Feb 2, 2017 By By gabihorn Hungarian opposition party (Együtt) organised a "whistle concert" to express their dislike of Orban's government's close friendship (comradery, really) with the Russian president. A demonstration was organised but the police fenced off nearly half of the downtown 5th district where the Houses of Parliament and many government buildings are located. Photos to follow this evening.

Will Trump’s climate team accept any ‘social cost of carbon'? Jan 15, 2017 By The top science panel in the United States has just sketched a clearer way to set a fair price today for cutting tomorrow’s climate risks. But as Andrew Revkin of US investigative website ProPublica says, some of Donald Trump’s advisers say the price should be zero.

Facebook doesn’t tell users everything it really knows about them Jan 2, 2017 By As Julia Angwin, Terry Parris Jr. and Surya Mattu report for US investigative website ProPublica, the social media site shows users how it categorizes them. But Facebook doesn’t reveal the data it is buying about their offline lives.

'As a white nationalist, what do you do?’ Dec 18, 2016 By US investigative website ProPublica talks to Chip Berlet, who has spent the past four decades studying right-wing political movements as a writer, activist and scholar, about the forces behind President-elect Donald Trump’s ascendance.

Climate : The End of the Paris Prophecy Dec 12, 2016 By Donald Trump’s election win is bad news for the Paris Agreement and very bad news for the climate. Here's a piece by Maxime Combes & Edouard Morena initially published in Jacobin.

How journalists need to begin imagining the unimaginable Nov 25, 2016 By Journalist Masha Gessen, who has spent years reporting on Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia, talks to US investigative website ProPublica about how her colleagues in the industry should be covering President-elect Donald Trump.

I, Daniel Blake Nov 13, 2016 By By Roslyn Henry © Entertainment One UK Wow! What a powerful film 'I Daniel Blake' is. Sitting in the cinema and climbing into Daniel’s world for 100 minutes is painful. Somehow Ken Loach is able to transport you into the shoes of principal characters Daniel and Katie and as a result, with each passing scene your anger and empathy rise to great heights. It’s exhausting!

Edition Les invités de Mediapart Barack Obama’s legacy for black America Oct 31, 2016 By By La rédaction de Mediapart “In black America, the Obama presidency and the backlash it provoked have rekindled a spirit of resistance not seen since the era of Black Power, both in politics, with the rise of Black Lives Matter, and in culture,” writes Adam Shatz, a New York-based contributing editor of the London Review of Books and a scholar in residence at the New York Institute for the Humanities.

US identifies key player in IS attacks on Europe Oct 30, 2016 By American officials say the investigation of the assaults on Paris and Brussels has led them to a shadowy Moroccan militant who was raised in Southern France and now lives in Syria. Sebastian Rotella reports for US investigative website ProPublica.

Passport Control Oct 11, 2016 By By John Von Sothen Passport control in US airports used to be a no man’s land politically. No longer so. I recently noticed small changes put into place, changes I wouldn’t have picked up on had Fox News not been staring me right in the face.

Brexit pledges on immigration prove worthless Oct 11, 2016 By UK government minister's statement casts doubt on EU immigration promises made during referendum.

'Terror in Europe' - new documentary Oct 8, 2016 By The recent series of terror attacks in France and Belgium lay bare an array of security shortcomings, most of which remain unaddressed. In a forthcoming documentary, investigative news site ProPublica and investigative TV documentary makers Frontline examine what went wrong and why it is so hard for Europe to protect itself from the growing threat.

Edition ProPublica Amazon and its pricing algorithm Sep 22, 2016 By Amazon bills itself as “Earth’s most customer-centric company”, but this report by US investigative website ProPublica found that its algorithm is hiding the best deal from many customers.

Europe’s Left after Brexit by Yanis Varoufakis Sep 6, 2016 By The former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis lays out plans by DiEM25 – the Democracy in Europe Movement - for resisting from within the European Union.

To Be or To Have? Aug 22, 2016 By By Roslyn Henry Just when you think you are getting to grips with the language something as basic as the difference between 'to be' and 'to have' knocks you off your perch.

‘Clothing like any other...’ Aug 17, 2016 By By Edwy Plenel Several mayors of French seaside towns have slapped a ban on the wearing of burkinis, the Islamic full-body swimsuit, on local beaches, citing a supposed threat to public order and even hygiene. Mediapart editor-in-chief Edwy Plenel argues here that the ban is an outrageous stigmatisation of French Muslims in a society that is losing sight of the fundamental rights of citizens.

Edition ProPublica The best reporting on Donald Trump Jul 31, 2016 By If elected president, Donald Trump has promised to “open up” libel laws so he can sue news organizations like they’ve “never got sued before.” While the First Amendment is still intact, US investigative website ProPublica compiled a list of some articles he might have his eye on.

Who do EU love? A letter to the 48% Jul 4, 2016 By Dear 48%, I was delighted to see you take to the streets on Saturday, but puzzled by some things you said.

Edition ProPublica The best reporting on Hillary Clinton Jul 31, 2016 By Clinton has been in the public eye for four decades - and there have been investigative stories about her for nearly as long. US investigative website ProPublica presents a chronological guide to them.

Brexit: Why I accept it but do not respect it Jun 25, 2016 By After Britain voted for Brexit European political leaders have been saying that they regret but respect the decision. I don't. That is, I accept the democratic verdict of the British people, of whom I am part, but I don't find anything to respect in there. Particularly as people like me were excluded from voting.

Why I want the UK to stay in the EU Jun 21, 2016 By The UK really is divided in two for this landmark vote and it looks as though the outcome will be a nail biting finish as it is ridiculously too close to call. Around 3 weeks ago I’d have said that the vote lay slightly in favour of staying with the EU but now it appears that slightly more people want Brexit...

Britain's alarming propensity to disenfranchise citizens Jun 15, 2016 By Nowadays we believe that democracy is one person, one vote. But does nationality or place of residence confer the right to vote? Britain has got those criteria all mixed up in its referendum on membership of the European Union. Up to two million Britons living abroad are disenfranchised, but some non-Brits living in the UK are able to vote. It doesn't make sense.

Edition English Club Mediapart English wants your views! May 17, 2016 By By Graham Mediapart English, the English-language section of Mediapart, invites your blog contributions about whatever topic stirs you, concerning France or elsewhere in the world, which can be published here on our homepage Club column in a spirit of debate and exchange.

"For the Muslims": my book about Islamophobia in France Jun 8, 2016 By By Edwy Plenel Published in French in 2014, my book about islamophobia in France is now avalaible in English, at Verso Books. Added to this English edition is a previously unpublished foreword and articles written after the Paris attacks of 2015.

Wear patterns: how what’s missing can help us see data better May 1, 2016 By Lena Groeger of US investigative website ProPublica asks: What answers can we find by looking at data that appears in the real world as a byproduct of what has been “used up” or “worn down”? What can we tell from what’s left over?

Mexican human rights defenders say they are target of smear campaign Apr 25, 2016 By Ginger Thompson of US investigative website ProPublica writes: On the eve of the release of a report investigating a student massacre in 2014, its authors and other human rights advocates feared an attempt to pre-empt the findings and discredit the work.

Edition ProPublica Meet the Panama Papers editor who handled 376 reporters in 80 countries Apr 18, 2016 By Eric Umansky of US investigative website ProPublica writes: As the Panama Papers continue to embarrass leaders across continents, one thought has kept occurring to me: how the hell did the organizers pull it off? How did they make sense of so many documents? And, most importantly, how did they stay sane during it all? So I spoke with Marina Walker Guevara, who helped shepherd the project.

Spies and shadowy allies lurk in secret with help from offshore firm Apr 6, 2016 By Firm helps CIA operatives and other characters — real or fanciful — from the world of espionage set up offshore companies to obscure their dealings

Edition ProPublica Belgium's deadly circles of terror Mar 24, 2016 By Coordinated bombings in Brussels may have been in the works for a long time, aided by an underworld where crime and extremism blur together, reports US investigative website ProPublica.

France opts out of International Conventions on Human Rights Feb 22, 2016 By Editor of technological news website Next INpact, Marc Rees, reports that France has requested a derogation from the UN's International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Having already temporarily opted out of the European Convention on Human Rights, Rees shows that the French state is therefore currently contravening all of the international human rights agreements it has helped to draft.

The State of Emergency in concrete terms Feb 22, 2016 By The morning after the State of Emergency was imposed, French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve outlined its key aspects. This article from the website of national radio station France Info was one of the first to reveal details of the new security measures.

State of Emergency: introduction Feb 22, 2016 By In this blog on the theme of the French State of Emergency, a group of Lille University masters students present a range of reports from the French media about the security measures introduced in the wake of last year's terrorist attacks. Their English versions of the articles, complete with glossaries and notes, provide an insight into how the French press is treating this controversial subject.

Edition Les invités de Mediapart Yanis Varoufakis: a manifesto for democratising Europe Feb 4, 2016 By Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, who last September stepped down from his post in the radical-left Syriza government, has launched his Democracy in Europe movement, DiEM25. Its ambitious aim is a radical overhaul of Europe’s institutions and the introduction of absolute transparency in decision-making, to be completed by 2025. Mediapart publishes here the manifesto Varoufakis presented in Berlin on February 9th, a plan to “regain control over our Europe from unaccountable ‘technocrats’ and shadowy institutions”.

Edition ProPublica I ramped up my internet security, and you should too Jan 26, 2016 By Some people make dieting resolutions in the New Year. I make security and privacy resolutions, because those are the things that keep me up at night, writes ProPublica reporter Julia Angwin in this account of how she upped her defences against hackers and spies.

Edition ProPublica The corporate takeover of the American Red Cross Dec 14, 2015 By Gail McGovern, a former AT&T executive who had taught marketing at Harvard Business School, was hired as CEO of the American Red Cross in 2008 to revitalize the charity. Seven years on, it has cut hundreds of chapters and shed thousands of employees, reports US investigative website ProPublica.

'Change the system … ' : Why I did not hang a flag in my window… Nov 30, 2015 By Last Friday, a solemn tribute was given to the 130 victims of the Paris attacks. French flags outside of windows and tweet #ProudofFrance. A national unity cleverly orchestrated from which it was difficult to escape without feeling vaguely guilty. But martial ripost instead of a global response and COP 21 hypocrisy - this is the system that needs to change.

Letter to my generation Nov 25, 2015 By By sarah roubato After the Paris attacks of November 13th, a battle cry similar to that of Charlie Hebdo's pen has been relayed on internet quite widely. This letter is a proposition to go beyond the mere symbol and to question ourselves on our society.

At Wembley Nov 23, 2015 By At Wembley Stadium, on Tuesday, 71,000 fans gathered to watch a France-England friendly and pay homage to the victims of last week’s attacks in Paris. The audience put on a brave face, chanting and jumping and waving their flags, but just four days on from an act of terror that claimed 130 lives, there was little joy to be had.

What Paris means to those who grieve Nov 18, 2015 By I was caught in a kind of crossfire after the Friday attacks in Paris: soothed by all the messages of compassion, solidarity and love for Paris, and disturbed by those who understood these messages as indicative of a partial attitude towards tragedies that unfold around the world.

Pre-COP: the gap between 2°C and 3°C is leading to new climate crimes Nov 8, 2015 By Three weeks ahead of the opening of COP21, French foreign minister Laurent Fabius hosts a Pre-COP meeting in Paris between November 8-10, a penultimate gathering of ministers from around one hundred countries. A meeting with civil society organisations was held on Sunday morning. Here is the statement delivered on behalf of Attac France, as a member of the international coalition Climate Justice Now.

Edition Les invités de Mediapart The Paris Subterfuge: Budgeting for a Climate Tragedy Nov 5, 2015 By Clive Hamilton, Australian thinker and economist, is Professor of Public Ethics at Charles Sturt University in Canberra, a member of the Australian government's Climate Change Authority and the author of "Requiem for a species" and "Earthmasters: Playing God with the climate". Three weeks before the opening of the COP 21 climate conference in Paris, he raises here two major questions: "What will be the magnitude of the global carbon budget?" and "What is the proportion of total carbon budget allocated to each nation?"

Live on Mediapart: Yanis Varoufakis's view of Europe Sep 24, 2015 By By La rédaction de Mediapart Yanis Varoufakis was a guest on Friday's special live and open access broadcast from Mediapart. The broadcast came five days after Greece's Parliamentary elections and Alexis Tsipras's former finance minister gave his verdict and observations on the outcome. Yanis Varoufakis also set out his vision of Europe and the profound reforms that need to be carried out in the eurozone to ensure that the single currency is no longer the instrument of a generalised policy of austerity in Europe. Listen to the broadcast (Varoufakis spoke in English with simultaneous French translation).

Edition Les invités de Mediapart Piano Concerto no. 5, The Intifada ! Oct 26, 2015 By For the Palestinian students demonstrating at the Beth El checkpoint at the entrance to Ramallah, the English writer John Berger proposes renaming Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 5, The Intifada. « They too are inspired by a vision of happiness they cannot know in their lives. I send the Concerto as an arm to be used in their struggle against the Israelis who occupy and colonize their homeland. »

Edition ProPublica The colour of debt: how collection suits squeeze black neighbourhoods Oct 15, 2015 By In the United States, debt collection lawsuits are far more common among black communities than white ones reveals this report by investigative website ProPublica in a first-of-its-kind analysis of the issue.

Edition English Club A Plan B in Europe Sep 12, 2015 By Why we are convening an international summit on a plan B for Europe, open to willing citizens, organisations and intellectuals, by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Member of the European Parliament, co-founder of the Parti de Gauche (France), Stefano Fassina, Member of the Italian Parliament, former Italian deputy minister of economy and finance (Italy), Zoe Konstantopoulou, President of the Hellenic parliament (Greece), Oskar Lafontaine, former German minister of finance, founder of Die Linke (Germany) and Yanis Varoufakis, Member of the Greek Parliament, former Greek minister of finance (Greece).

Refugees in Budapest Sep 8, 2015 By By gabihorn This morning it seems from media reports that the Hungarian police has given up trying to register the crowds of refugees coming through the broder with Serbia: "Have something to eat and drink, then go where you like " is what migrants arriving in Hungary are told now.

Refugees: learning from the past Sep 6, 2015 By This blog is both a cry of outrage and a plea: this is not the first time Europe has seen a tide of refugees, so let’s take the lessons from our recent past and stop greeting the terrible tragedy of today’s refugees with political and bureaucratic injustice.

In Istanbul, three Syrian families look to the EU Sep 3, 2015 By By Alain Devalpo More than 1.8 million Syrian refugees are now living in Turkey. Despite a long tradition of welcoming refugees, the infrastructure put in place at the start of the Syrian civil war can no longer cope with such a high number of refugees. Here, three Syrian families who settled in Istanbul recount their experiences, the precariousness of their situations, and their plans to reach Europe.

Freeze fossil fuel extraction to stop climate crimes Aug 27, 2015 By By La rédaction de Mediapart A hundred well-known figures have launched an appeal for a climate uprising, in the spirit of the social movements that put an end to the crimes of slavery, totalitarianism, colonialism and apartheid. Fossil fuels must be left in the ground, they should no longer be extracted and they should no longer be subsidised, say campaigners.

Edition Les invités de Mediapart Our Athens Spring Aug 25, 2015 By Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was the guest speaker at the yearly socialist ‘fête de la Rose’ gathering in Frangy-en-Bresse in Burgundy on August 23rd, invited by former French economy minister and anti-austerity campaigner Arnaud Montebourg. This is the text in full of Varoufakis’ revealing and insightful speech.

Edition ProPublica Amid drought, California experiments with leasing water rights Aug 7, 2015 By The state’s cities need water, and its farmers have it. Could leasing rights to it solve the crisis responsibly, asks US investigative website ProPublica in this analysis article by Abrahm Lustgarten.

Edition ProPublica A pharma payment a day keeps US doctors' finances OK Jul 7, 2015 By New data on payments from drug and device companies to US doctors show that many of the latter received payments on 100 or more days last year. Some even received payments on more days than they didn’t, reports US investigative website ProPublica, in a series of investigations tracking the financial ties between doctors and medical companies.

Edition ProPublica Left in the brain: the potentially toxic residue from MRI drugs Jun 17, 2015 By Researchers have raised alarms about unknown health risks of GE Healthcare’s Omniscan and Bayer’s Magnevist, drugs injected to get better MRI pictures that contain the heavy metal gadolinium. US investigative website ProPublica reports on the disturbing evidence.

#OpenEurope – an appeal for stories Jul 1, 2015 By By La rédaction de Mediapart Get involved, tell us your stories, pass on the news! Mediapart this year launched operation #OpenEurope in partnership with seven European and Tunisia media outlets plus a number of associations, collectives and NGOs. The aim: to make people more aware of the migrant tragedy and pass on details of how people all over Europe are doing something about it. For that, your participation is vital.

Turkey: the temptation to legalise the violation of human rights May 17, 2015 By By Alain Devalpo While Turkey gets ready for a crucial general election on June 7th, more than 40% of voters say they would not trust the results and are afraid of major electoral fraud. In this context, the recent vote by the Turkish parliament on 'internal security' legislation is not reassuring. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plan allows for the legalisation of certain human rights violations. Here academic Ibrahim Kaboğlu, a prominent figure in Turkish society, reacts against this security policy that started in the wake of the Gezi Park demonstrations.

Edition Les invités de Mediapart What is common to the US, Greece, Portugal and others concerning Germany? May 12, 2015 By Inspired by a talk I had with two statisticians in the National Statistical Institute of Portugal, and against the background of the repeated critique by the US Department of the Treasury Office of International Affairs on German economic policy, I analysed the foreign trade between Germany and Portugal. The result clearly supports the argument of the US Treasury – and shows what European politics lacks most, writes Thorsten Hild, editor of the German online journal Wirtschaft und Gesellschaft – Analyse & Meinung.

Edition ProPublica When a US newspaper stared down the country’s largest advertiser Apr 22, 2015 By A little-remembered incident helped establish the notion that news organizations could and should preserve their independence from advertisers, reports US investigative website ProPublica. As Wall Street Journal publisher Barney Kilgore told Time magazine: "For years almost everything in Detroit has been 'off the record.' We just decided not to play it that way. It isn't journalism."

Edition ProPublica Hillary Clinton’s top five clashes over secrecy Mar 17, 2015 By The latest flap over Hillary Clinton's private emails when secretary of state is far from the first time she’s been accused of lacking transparency.

In Diyarbakir, in Turkey, the Kurds are gaining their autonomy step by step Feb 26, 2015 By By Alain Devalpo The Kurdish capital of Turkey, which has two millions inhabitants, faces a perilous time but is also full of hope. Since the start of the 20th century, the Kurds have been split between Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey, but today this population without a state is at the heart of the reconstruction of the Middle East.

Edition ProPublica Alberto Nisman and Argentina’s history of assassinations and suspicious suicides Feb 16, 2015 By Whether the death of crusading Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman is found to be a suicide or homicide, many Argentines probably won’t believe it. The past has taught them to always look for the sinister explanation.

Turkey: international press freedom on hold Feb 16, 2015 By By Alain Devalpo After the army, the judges, the police and the Turkish press, the conservative Turkish government keeps on finding new internal enemies. It is now the turn of international journalists to be the target of this government through attacks via the news or social media and even legal action.

Edition English Club Scholars' Appeal for Greece Feb 5, 2015 By We the undersigned call on the governments of Europe, the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF to respect the decision of the Greek people to choose a new course and to engage the new government of Greece in good faith negotiations to resolve the Greek debt.

On Charlie Hebdo: A letter to my British friends Jan 11, 2015 By Dear friends, A horrid assault was perpetrated against the French weekly Charlie Hebdo, who had published caricatures of Mohamed, by men who screamed that they had “avenged the prophet”. A wave of compassion followed but apparently died shortly afterward and all sorts of criticism started pouring down the web against Charlie Hebdo, who was described as islamophobic, racist and even sexist. Countless other comments stated that Muslims were being ostracized and finger-pointed.

On religion and irreverence. Analyzing the response to the Charlie Hebdo massacre Jan 20, 2015 By

Edition ProPublica Judge orders NYPD to release records on bomb-sniffing X-ray vans Jan 20, 2015 By The New York Police Department has a secretive programme that uses unmarked vans with X-ray machines designed to detect bombs. US investigative website ProPublica tried to find out more about it, but the NYPD refused to answer for three years. Now a state judge has ordered the New York City Police Department to release records on the programme.

Vive la Résistance! Jan 12, 2015 By Those who attacked France last week forgot that this is the country of resistance. On Sunday 11th January, 2015, a sea of people – no, an ocean – demonstrated against the killers of Charlie Hebdo, the assassins of ordinary police officers and the gunning down of Jews. It was a staggering sight to see, and was followed around the world.

Charlie Hebdo attack: this is not a clash of civilisations Jan 12, 2015 By The attack on Charlie Hebdo was an abominable tragedy. It struck the heart of one of our capitals and symbols of our democracies as terrorists attacked our freedom of the press.

You can't kill the spirit Jan 7, 2015 By Paris, 7th January 2015.The day they tried to kill freedom.They don't know this song:“You can’t kill the spirit*She is like a mountainOld and strongShe goes on and on”...

Leviathan, directed by Andrei Zvyangintsev Dec 28, 2014 By Set in a remote village in the north of Russia, Leviathan tells with tragic beauty the story of Kolya, a car mechanic, in his struggle to prevent the local mayor from expropriating and redeveloping his land.

No Justice in Lima Outcome Dec 14, 2014 By Late in the night, 194 countries of the UN framework convention on climate change finally found an agreement. Far from satisfactory, this agreement jeopardizes any "historic agreement" in Paris. The climate justice NGOs and movements, including Attac France and the Friends of the Earth France, have released this first analysis.

2015: a landmark year in Turkish-Armenian relations Dec 3, 2014 By By Alain Devalpo The year 2015 approaches and with it a series of commemorations to mark the centenary of the Armenian genocide. On November 22nd and 23rd, 2014, the Hrant Dink Foundation organised various lectures at the University of Ankara where participants discussed the closed border between the young Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey.

Mediapart receives Jaime Arias award for journalistic excellence Dec 2, 2014 By By La rédaction de Mediapart The Association of European Journalists in Catalonia and the Barcelona daily newspaper La Vanguardia have named Mediapart as the recipient of the inaugural Jaime Arias award for journalistic excellence, a prize that was created this year in memory of one of the leading figures in Catalan journalism.

My crowd-funding campaign of shame Nov 21, 2014 By By John Von Sothen Hello everyone!I’ve noticed in the past few months that some of my close friends have used crowd-funding campaigns to raise money for their personal projects, whether it be for a film, a play, or a tummy tuck procedure. Each campaign turned out to be a big success, so I thought, why not try one myself?