Late French rocker Hallyday's children contest exclusion from will

Laura Smet and David Hallyday, the adult children of French rock star Johnny Hallyday, who died in December from cancer at the age of 74, have launched a legal challenge to his will drafted in the US that leaves all of his wealth and posessions, and also future royalties, to his fourth wife, Laeticia Boudou.

The stormy personal life of French rock icon Johnny Hallyday made him favoured fodder for gossip magazines. Now, two months after his death, the children from his early marriages are contesting his will, feeding the gossip machine anew, reports FRANCE 24.

