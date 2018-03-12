Railworkers to join mass French public sector worker protests in March

You are a subscriber
A planned day of strike action on March 22nd by public sector workers in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's plans to cut 120,000 jobs from the public payroll during his term in office will be joined by railworkers, one of the biggest trades unions, the CGT, announced on Friday.
