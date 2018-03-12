Railworkers to join mass French public sector worker protests in March

By

A planned day of strike  action on March 22nd by public sector workers in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's plans to cut 120,000 jobs from the public payroll during his term in office will be joined by railworkers, one of the biggest trades unions, the CGT, announced on Friday.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

French railways workers were urged Friday to join civil servants in a nationwide day of protest next month against President Emmanuel Macron's reform agenda in what will be a major test of strength, reports The Straits Times.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today