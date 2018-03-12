Macron state-reform tsar wants technology to cut French red tape

Thomas Cazenave, 39, a former telecoms executive whom President Emmanuel Macron has charged with reforming the public sector, has advised that Chatbots, software that can answer users’ questions with a conversational approach, or algorithms helping the taxman to target potential tax evaders, were some of the possibilities offered by technology to reduce France's bureaucracy.

France is ready to invest in artificial intelligence, blockchain and data mining to “transform” its sprawling bureaucracy instead of simply trimming budgets and jobs, its administration reform tsar said, reports Reuters.

