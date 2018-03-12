Rape-accused Islamic scholar Ramadan to remain in detention

Tariq Ramadan, the prominent 55-year-old Islamic scholar and preacher and a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford University, who is the subject of a judicial investigation into two seperate accusations of rape, was ordered to return to preventive detention in a French jail after being hospitalised for treatment of complications from multiple sclerosis.

A French court on Thursday dismissed a bid by Tariq Ramadan, the prominent Islamic scholar detained on rape charges, to be released on health grounds, legal sources said, reports FRANCE 24.

