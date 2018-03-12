Boy, 12, dies in cliff fall in French Alps

By

The boy and his 10-year-old brother, who survived the accident, were on a skiing holiday at the Avoriaz resort when they went down a mountain and strayed off-piste for an unknown reason on Saturday and apparently became lost, removing their skis and entering a forest before falling off a 150-metre cliff.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling off a cliff near the ski resort of Avoriaz in the French Alps, reports BBC News.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today