Boy, 12, dies in cliff fall in French Alps

You are a subscriber
Login
If you are not already a subscriber,
subscribe here
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account
The boy and his 10-year-old brother, who survived the accident, were on a skiing holiday at the Avoriaz resort when they went down a mountain and strayed off-piste for an unknown reason on Saturday and apparently became lost, removing their skis and entering a forest before falling off a 150-metre cliff.
Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account