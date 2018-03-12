French interior minister announces two foiled 'terror attack plots'

You are a subscriber
French interior minister Gérard Collomb said on Sunday that two planned attacks in the name of the so-called Islamic State group, one against a 'major sporting facility', and the other against troops on anti-terrorism patrols on urban streets, had been uncovered this year and the suspected would-be perpetrators arrested.
