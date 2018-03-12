French interior minister announces two foiled 'terror attack plots'

French interior minister Gérard Collomb said on Sunday that two planned attacks in the name of the so-called Islamic State group, one against a 'major sporting facility', and the other against troops on anti-terrorism patrols on urban streets, had been uncovered this year and the suspected would-be perpetrators arrested.

French security forces have foiled two planned attacks so far this year as Islamic State militants set their sights on domestic targets in response to the group’s military setbacks in Iraq and Syria, interior minister Gérard Collomb said on Sunday, reports Reuters.

