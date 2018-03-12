Stolen Degas artwork recovered from bus near Paris

By

Customs officers uncovered Les Choristes, an 1877 painting by French artist Edgar Degas valued at close to 1 million euros, in a random search of a coach luggage compartment on a motorway services stop close to Paris, nine years after it was stolen in Marseille.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

An Edgar Degas artwork worth almost a million dollars was lifted from a Marseilles museum in the night in 2009. Earlier this month, it finally turned up — on a bus east of Paris, reports NBC News.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today