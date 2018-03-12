France returns paintings to family of Jewish couple looted by Nazis

Three 16th-century paintings by Flemish master Joachim Patinir were on Monday returned by the French government to the heirs of a Jewish couple who were despoiled of them while fleeing to the US from their native Germany at the outbreak of World War II.

