French far-right 'heiress' addresses US conservatives

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, 28, granddaughter of the founder of France's far-right party Front National, who is regarded as a potential future leader of the party currently headed by her aunt Marine Le Pen, was invited to the US Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland where she told the audience that a 'France first' campaign, mirrored on US president Donald Trump's  slogan, is rallied by 'youth ready for this fight in Europe today'.

France should follow US President Donald Trump’s lead and fight for “France first”, Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, seen as a potential leader of France’s far-right, told US conservatives on Thursday in her first public appearance in months, reports Reuters.

