French court advises man's sex with 11-year-old be regarded as rape

Magistrates presiding the trial of a 29-year-old man on charges of 'sexual abuse' for having sex with an 11-year-old girl he said consented to their relationship have halted the hearings and adsvised that the case should be reconsidered as rape becauss of the girl's age and the circumstances of the events.

A French court said Tuesday that a 29-year-old man on trial for having sex with an 11-year-old girl must face rape charges, declaring itself incompetent to rule in the highly controversial case, reports FRANCE 24.

