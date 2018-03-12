Suspect leads police to body of girl who vanished at Alps wedding

You are a subscriber
A French prosecutor on Wednesday said former army dog-handler Nordahl Lelandais, the chief suspect in the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl from a wedding reception in the French Alps last August, has confessed to 'unintentionally' killing her and led police to a snow-covered ravine where her remains were found.
