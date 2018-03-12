French conservative leader embarassed by secret tape recording

Laurent Wauquiez, recently elected as head of the conservative Les Républicains party on a hard right policy platform, was secretly recorded during a meeting with business school students denigrating it's former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who he claimed put phone taps on his ministers, and accusing President Emmanuel Macron as being behind a dirty tricks campaign against his conservative election rival François Fillon.

Emmanuel Macron orchestrated the downfall of his scandal-tainted conservative opponent, François Fillon, in last year’s election, according to Laurent Wauquiez, the new leader of France’s opposition conservative party, Les Républicains, reprots The Telegraph.

