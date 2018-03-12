Jailed Islamic scholar Ramadan hospitalised near Paris

Tariq Ramadan, 55, a prominent Islamic scholar and preacher and a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford University, who was placed in preventive detention earlier this month as part of a French judicial investigation into two separate accusations of rape, was transfered from prison to hospital this weekend for treatment of complications from multiple sclerosis.   

