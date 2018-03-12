Jailed Islamic scholar Ramadan hospitalised near Paris

You are a subscriber
Login
If you are not already a subscriber,
subscribe here
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account
Tariq Ramadan, 55, a prominent Islamic scholar and preacher and a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford University, who was placed in preventive detention earlier this month as part of a French judicial investigation into two separate accusations of rape, was transfered from prison to hospital this weekend for treatment of complications from multiple sclerosis.
Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account