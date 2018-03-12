Brigitte Bardot steps into row over rocker's will

Former French actress Brigitte Bardot has joined the very public row that has divided the family of late French rocker Johnny Hallyday, saying she was disgusted that his elder children were denied any of his estate in favour of his widow.

Brigitte Bardot has become the latest French celebrity to weigh in on a family dispute over the estate of the late singer Johnny Hallyday, reports BBC News.

