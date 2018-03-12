Kingfisher to axe 400 jobs in France

By

British home improvement and DIY retail company Kingfisher has announced it is to cut more than 400 jobs at its French subsidiaries Castorama and Brico Depot.

Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvement retailer, said on Tuesday it planned to cut more than 400 jobs at its Castorama and Brico Depot units in France as it seeks to reduce costs amid weak sales, reports Euronews.

