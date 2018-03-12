Macron says France ready to strike Syria over use of chemical weapons

By

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that if France 'proven evidence that chemical weapons proscribed in treaties are used, we will strike the place where they are made' following reports that signs that chlorine bombs had been used against civilians by the Damascus regime.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that “France will strike” if chemical weapons are used against civilians in the Syrian conflict in violation of international treaties, but that he had not yet seen proof this was the case, reports Reuters.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today