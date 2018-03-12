Macron says France ready to strike Syria over use of chemical weapons

You are a subscriber
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that if France 'proven evidence that chemical weapons proscribed in treaties are used, we will strike the place where they are made' following reports that signs that chlorine bombs had been used against civilians by the Damascus regime.
