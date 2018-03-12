Town v country: rural French schools feel sacrificed in favour of urban areas

By

The education authorities have just made their annual announcement about which primary school classes are being closed and which are being opened in the next academic year. Teaching unions and elected representatives in rural areas fear village schools are getting fewer teaching posts so that the government can implement its flagship policy of halving class sizes in education priority zones - which are overwhelmingly in deprived urban areas. Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer rejects the claims. Mediapart's education correspondent Faïza Zerouala reports.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

It's a familiar ritual every year. At the end of January the education authorities announce which classes will be closed for the new academic year next September, and which will be opened. And local councillors, teaching unions and parents groups duly complain that their particular school is being unfairly hit.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today