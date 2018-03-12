French government report advises shakeup of maths teaching

You are a subscriber
The French education ministry has released a report prepared by leading French mathematician and MP Cédric Villani, who was awarded the coveted Fields Medal, detailing measures to improve teaching of mathematics which it says has produced 'catastrophic' levels of competence in the subject, recommending better maths training for largely arts-orientated primary school teachers and less reliance by pupils on calculating machines.
