French government report advises shakeup of maths teaching

By

The French education ministry has released a report prepared by leading French mathematician and MP Cédric Villani, who was awarded the coveted Fields Medal, detailing measures to improve teaching of mathematics which it says has produced 'catastrophic' levels of competence in the subject, recommending better maths training for largely arts-orientated primary school teachers and less reliance by pupils on calculating machines.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

France's government is worried about how many of its schoolchildren consider themselves "stupid at maths", reports ABC News.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today