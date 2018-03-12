'Key' Foucault 'History of Sexuality' work published against his will

You are a subscriber
A fourth book in French philosopher Michel Foucault's series of works The History of Sexuality has been released in France despite his instruction that the text, which was incomplete when he died in 1984 of an Aids-related illness, should not be published posthumously.
