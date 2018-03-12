'Key' Foucault 'History of Sexuality' work published against his will

A fourth book in French philosopher Michel Foucault's series of works The History of Sexuality has been released in France despite his instruction that the text, which was incomplete when he died in 1984 of an Aids-related illness, should not be published posthumously.

A previously unpublished work by Michel Foucault, in which the French philosopher takes on sexuality among the early Christians, has been released in France, 34 years after his death, reports The Guardian.

