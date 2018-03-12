Wolf population in France could reach 500 in five years

You are a subscriber
Login
If you are not already a subscriber,
subscribe here
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account
A move by France's environment minister to protect the country's current estimated 350 wolves allows for the animals' total to reach 500 in 2023, to the ire of farmers despite them being offered additional aid for measures to protect animal herds.
Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account