Wolf population in France could reach 500 in five years

A move by France's environment minister to protect the country's current estimated 350 wolves allows for the animals' total to reach 500 in 2023, to the ire of farmers despite them being offered additional aid for measures to protect animal herds.

A plan to protect wolves in France could see their population swell to 500 in the next five years, reports The Independent

