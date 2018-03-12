French NGO reports scale of pesticide residues in fruit and vegetables

By

Environmental group Générations Futures has released a report based on France's official food safety agency figures that show almost three-quarters of fruit and more than two-fifths of non-organic vegetables on sale in the country contain pesticide residues, wand that 3.5 percent of vegetables and 2.7 percent of fruit are contaminated above officially recognised safety levels.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

Almost three-quarters of fruit and more than two-fifths of non-organic vegetables contain traces of pesticide in France, with grapes and celery the most affected, a report said Tuesday, reports Phys Org.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today