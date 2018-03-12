French far-right trolls attack mixed-race Joan of Arc model

Mathilde Edey Gamassou, 17, whose parents are from Poland and Benin, was chosen to represent Joan of Arc in the French town of Orléan's celebrations this year to honour France's historic icon who was a symbol of the resistance that broke the siege of the town by English invaders, but social media trolls from the far-right, which has adopted Joan as a figurehead, have launched a vitriolic campaign against the non-white teenager.