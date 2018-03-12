Engine parts from Air France flight found in Greenland

By

Parts from an Air France A380 aircraft which was forced to land at Canada's Goose Bay airfield on September 30th after one of its four jet engines exploded over the Atlantic Ocean mid-flight from Paris to Los Angeles have been found in Greenland.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

Parts of an engine that were lost by an Air France flight en route from Paris to Los Angeles last month have been spotted in Greenland say investigators, reports CNN.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today