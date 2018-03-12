Doctors Without Borders says 19 staff fired over sex abuse cases

The French-founded international medical aid organsiation MSF (Doctors Without Borders) said it was prompted by the growing scandal engulfing British NGO Oxfam to reveal that it investigated 24 allegations of sexual harassment or abuse last year and which resulted in the dismissal of 19 of its staff.

International aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) said on Wednesday it had dealt with 24 cases of sexual harassment or abuse among its 40,000 staff last year, and dismissed 19 people as a result, reports Reuters.

