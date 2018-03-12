Convicted serial killer confesses murders of British and French women

Convicted French serial killer Michel Fourniret has confessed to the May 1990 murder of 20-year-old British student Joanna Parrish, whose body was found in a river close to the Burgundy town of Auxerre, her family’s lawyers have confirmed.

