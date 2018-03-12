Man convicted of killing Pinochet advisor arrested in Paris

You are a subscriber
Login
If you are not already a subscriber,
subscribe here
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account
Palma Samamanca, 48, who was given a life sentence in Chile in 1992 for the murder of Jaime Guzman, an academic and right-wing politician who was a key adviser to the country's late dictator Augusto Pinochet, was arrested in Paris on an international warrant issued by the Chilean authorities.
Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account