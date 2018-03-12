Man convicted of killing Pinochet advisor arrested in Paris

Palma Samamanca, 48, who was given a life sentence in Chile in 1992 for the murder of Jaime Guzman, an academic and right-wing politician who was a key adviser to the country's late dictator Augusto Pinochet, was arrested in Paris on an international warrant issued by the Chilean authorities.

The convicted assassin of an adviser to Chile's former military dictator Augusto Pinochet has been caught in France after 22 years on the run, reports Radio France Internationale.

