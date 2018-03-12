Belgium asks France to transfer Paris attacks suspect for trial

By

Belgian prosecutors said Friday they have asked France to hand over Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in the November 2015 terrorist attacks in and around Paris, so that he can stand trial in Brussels in December over his alleged involvement in a March 2016 shooting attack on police in the Belgian capital. 

Belgium has asked France to temporarily transfer Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam to Belgium so that he can stand trial for a shootout with police in Brussels last year, reports Radio France Internationale.

