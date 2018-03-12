Foreign minister used French diplomatic service to 'help grandsons get school places'

At the start of the new school year in 2017 two teenage boys were able to take up places in the prestigious French lycée in Barcelona, even though their applications had missed the deadline. Meanwhile the school had to turn down applications from hundreds of other pupils that year. But these two particular teenagers were fortunate enough to have had the support of their grandfather Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's foreign minister. His private office intervened directly and a visit to the school by the minister was offered as a potential incentive for allowing the children to get in. Antton Rouget reports.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is a discreet figure who talks little about his family. But he never forgets those close to him. Mediapart has learnt that Le Drian, one of the real heavyweights of President Emmanuel Macron's government, intervened via his private office to help with the applications of two of his grandsons for places at the popular Lycée Français de Barcelone school in Spain.

