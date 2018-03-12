Champagne house discovers 131-year-old bottles lost in cave collapse

You are a subscriber
Login
If you are not already a subscriber,
subscribe here
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account
A vast cellar belonging to Champagne house Pol Roger collapsed in 1900 and buried more than a million bottles of its produce, but recent building work has unearthed 20 of them, which date back to the harvest in 1887, in what appears to be good condition.
Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account