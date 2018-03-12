Champagne house discovers 131-year-old bottles lost in cave collapse

A vast cellar belonging to Champagne house Pol Roger collapsed in 1900 and buried more than a million bottles of its produce, but recent building work has unearthed 20 of them, which date back to the harvest in 1887, in what appears to be good condition.

Almost 118 years ago, on February 23rd 1900, disaster struck Pol Roger’s cellars in Épernay, reports Decanter.

