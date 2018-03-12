Celebrated French jazz violinist Didier Lockwood dies aged 62

Didier Lockwood, whose talent was first discovered by the late Stephane Grappelli and who established a worldwide reputation over four decades as a jazz violinist, and who was dedicated to developing music teaching, creating a school of musical improvisation near Paris, has died of a heart attack just hours after performing at a jazz venue in the French capital.

Noted French jazz violinist Didier Lockwood, a disciple of the late Stephane Grappelli, died of a heart attack early Sunday, his agent said, reports Gulf News.

