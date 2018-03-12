Farmers tackle Macron at Paris agriculture fair

You are a subscriber
President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with jeers by a section of farmers attending the major yearly agricultural showground in Paris, engaging with hecklers who protested notably against diminishing revenues and a future ban on the use of the herbicides containing the compound glyphosate.
