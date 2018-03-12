Farmers tackle Macron at Paris agriculture fair

President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with jeers by a section of farmers attending the major yearly agricultural showground in Paris, engaging with hecklers who protested notably against diminishing revenues and a future ban on the use of the herbicides containing the compound glyphosate. 

France’s Emmanuel Macron was booed by angry farmers on Saturday during his first visit as president to the country’s main agricultural fair, amid rising discontent over producer prices, European Union trade talks and Chinese land purchases, reports Reuters.

