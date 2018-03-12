France toughens measures for radicalised prison inmates

You are a subscriber
Login
If you are not already a subscriber,
subscribe here
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account
The French government has announced plans to isolate militant Islamist prisoners in dedicated detention centres, partly in response to the demands of prison guards, and to also tighten the granting of licenses for private, religion-orientated schools.
Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account