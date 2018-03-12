France toughens measures for radicalised prison inmates

The French government has announced plans to isolate militant Islamist prisoners in dedicated detention centres, partly in response to the demands of prison guards, and to also tighten the granting of licenses for private, religion-orientated schools.

France unveiled a tough new anti-Islamist policy for its prisons and schools on Friday, confronting a lingering threat that is likely to intensify as radicalized fighters return from Syria, reports The New York Times.

