French court acquits man charged with harbouring Paris attacks duo

At the end of a three-week trial in Paris, Jawad Bendaoud, 31, was on Wednesday acquitted of charges of knowingly sheltering members of the Islamic State gang which carried out the November 13th 2015 terrorist attacks in and around the French capital which left 130 people dead, while Bendaoud's two co-defendants were given jail sentences.

A man who lent his flat to two jihadists has been cleared in the first trial over the 2015 Paris attacks, reports BBC News.

