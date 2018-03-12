Prosecutors drop rape accusation probe of French budget minister

By

A preliminary investigation opened last month after a woman filed a lawsuit accusing budget minister Gérald Darmanin of raping her in 2009 has been dropped after no evidence was found of 'coercion, threat, surprise or violence' the Paris prosecution services announced on Friday.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

French investigators have dropped an investigation into rape accusations against President Emmanuel Macron’s budget minister, citing a lack of evidence, reports The Washington Post.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today