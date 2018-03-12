French far-right leader's niece to address US conservatives

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, 27, niece of Front National party leader Marine Le Pen, who is regarded as a future contender for the French far-right leadership despite her recent leave of absence from active politics, and who represents a staunchly Catholic, anti-abortion and anti-Gay marriage stance, is to address take part in the first full day of speeches at the US annual Conservative Political Action Conference, along with Republican lawmakers.

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, the former young star of France’s far-right Front National, is to speak at a high-profile US gathering of conservatives and Republicans outside Washington this week, addressing the event shortly after the US vice-president, Mike Pence, reports The Guardian.

