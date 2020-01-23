New French probe to open into Ghosn's partying and Oman money

French public prosecution services have said they are to hand their preliminary iinquiries into ex-Renault boss and fugitive Carlos Ghosn's use of company assets, including a party thrown for his wedding at Versailles Palace and transfer of money from a billionaire in Oman to a company in Lebanon owned by Ghosn, to an examining magistrate with wider powers of investigation.

French prosecutors are set to ask an investigative judge to take over a probe into spending by former Renault SA Chairman Carlos Ghosn, reports Bloomberg.

