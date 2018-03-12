Front National and EU allies face €427,000 bill over 'non-compliant' expenses

It has not been as well publicised as the ongoing 'fake jobs' affair involving the employment of European Parliamentary assistants. But the European Parliament is this month set to reclaim up to 427,000 euros in “non-compliant” or “unreasonable” expenses from the far-right Parliamentary grouping that includes France's Front National, Mediapart has learnt. If an action for reclamation of funds against the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group does take place then it could cause further problems for the FN – which is about to undergo a name change – ahead of the May 2019 European elections.