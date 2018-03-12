Front National and EU allies face €427,000 bill over 'non-compliant' expenses

You are a subscriber
Login
If you are not already a subscriber,
subscribe here
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account
The European Parliament is poised to launch proceedings to reclaim “non-compliant” expenses from the far-right parliamentary grouping that includes France's Front National, Mediapart has learnt. The total amount of the expenses involved, which include “unreasonable” claims of meals costing 400 euros a person, and the purchase of 228 bottles of champagne as gifts, comes to 427,000 euros. Ludovic Lamant and Marine Turchi report.
Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.
Choose a subscription offer and create your account to read all content on MediapartCreate your account