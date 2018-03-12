Front National and EU allies face €427,000 bill over 'non-compliant' expenses

By and

The European Parliament is poised to launch proceedings to reclaim “non-compliant” expenses from the far-right parliamentary grouping that includes France's Front National, Mediapart has learnt. The total amount of the expenses involved, which include “unreasonable” claims of meals costing 400 euros a person, and the purchase of 228 bottles of champagne as gifts, comes to 427,000 euros. Ludovic Lamant and Marine Turchi report.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

It has not been as well publicised as the ongoing 'fake jobs' affair involving the employment of European Parliamentary assistants. But the European Parliament is this month set to reclaim up to 427,000 euros in “non-compliant” or “unreasonable” expenses from the far-right Parliamentary grouping that includes France's Front National, Mediapart has learnt. If an action for reclamation of funds against the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group does take place then it could cause further problems for the FN – which is about to undergo a name change – ahead of the May 2019 European elections.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today