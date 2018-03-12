Why foundation at heart of French global cultural network is close to collapse

The future of the Fondation Alliance Française, regarded as the shop window for French cultural diplomacy, is at risk. A confidential report carried out by inspectors from three government ministries – and seen by Mediapart – slams the way the foundation has been managed. Its president Jérôme Clément, who is close to former foreign minister Laurent Fabius, has resigned. And five directors, including former prime minister and current mayor of Bordeaux Alain Juppé, have also quit. Antton Rouget reports.

The Alliance Française foundation or Fondation Alliance Française is in crisis. This organisation, set up in 2007 as a body in the public interest to coordinate the 834 branches of Alliance Française which promote France, its language and culture around the world, is now on the edge of collapse.

