French prison guards strike moves into second week

An open-ended strike by French prison guards over pay and conditions, prompted by a series of assaults on staff in several jails across the country, will enter a second week on Monday, with unions calling for a ‘total blockage’ of establishments after government proposals to increase staff numbers were rejected at the weekend.

A week-long French prison strike sparked by a spate of inmate attacks on guards is to enter a second week after unions rejected proposals to end the standoff, reports FRANCE 24.

