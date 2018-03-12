French far-right leader denounces 'fatwa' after banks close accounts

By

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right Front National party, has denounced what she called a 'fatwa' by banks against her and her movement  after it was announced that the Société Générale closed her party's accounts after a reported three decades of business, and HSBC closed down her personal account.

Reading articles is for subscribers only. Subscribe now.

Marine Le Pen has claimed her Front National party is the victim of a "banking fatwa" after banks closed its accounts as well as her own personal account, reports BBC News.

un euro quinze jours

Read more with a subscription priced just 1€ Subscribe today