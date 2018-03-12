Macron plays public opinion card against his critics

Emmanuel Macron has always been clear about his views on public opinion. “If you conduct politics to please the times you're in, you become a commentator on them. If you want to be in politics you have to accept doing what sometimes seems the opposite of pubic opinion,” he said. That is also the general response given by the government and the ruling La République en Marche (LREM) party when they are questioned about the discontent some of their reforms have caused.